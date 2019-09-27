Police Arrest Odessa ‘Serial Gunman’ After Four Shootings Leave One Dead, Several Injured One Month After Mass Shooting

A suspect is reportedly in custody after a string of shootings in Odessa, Texas this week injured several random people and left one dead. The “serial gunman” would pull up to help motorists along the highway, then would shoot them instead of offering any assistance.

The suspect’s name has not been released by Odessa police and their investigation was continuing into Friday evening according to MRT. The shootings come only one month after a shocking incident involving another mass shooter targeting victims along the highway happened in the area, killing seven and injuring 25.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The four separate incidents occurred on Thursday and Tuesday according a press release by Sheriff Mike Griffis on Facebook. The earliest pair of shooting left no injuries, while the most recent involved the death of one man at the scene.

#BREAKING NEWS:

A serial gunman in Odessa is still at-large after killing one and injuring another since Tuesday. The gunman has pulled over to “help” four broken-down cars, and instead, shot at them. The gunman only hit the cars in the other two cases. — Brandi D. Addison (@BrandiDAddison) September 27, 2019

According to police, they believe one suspect to be responsible for each of the shootings and had asked citizens to be on the lookout during a press conference early Friday morning.

“Be vigilant, be aware of where you are,” Sheriff Griffis said during the conference. “This guy could be targeting people that are in a vulnerable situation.”

UPDATE: ECSO believes they have the individual in custody. A name has not been released. https://t.co/h4U0T8fEVJ — Brandi D. Addison (@BrandiDAddison) September 27, 2019

The incidents were eerily similar to the situation that occurred Odessa almost a month ago, featuring several parallels including targeting motorists along the highway and presenting themselves as a friendly figure (a good Samaritan in this case and a postal worker in the prior shooting).

Police made it clear that the recent “serial shootings” did not mean that there was an active shooter situation in the area.