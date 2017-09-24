Pittsburgh Steelers Skip National Anthem in Protest

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers boycotted the national anthem following Donald Trump’s remarks about the league’s players engaging in such protests.

With many players either taking a knee or locking arms in protest, Steelers’ head coach, Mike Tomlin confirmed the news to CBS, stating he and staffers would be the only ones present on the field as the anthem was sung.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today’s national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

All of the Steelers stayed off the field ahead, remaining in their locker rooms ahead of the game facing the Chicago Bears, who locked arms in solidarity. Variety reports that one player, Alejandro Villanueva and a military veteran who had previously served three tours of duty in Afghanistan, stood near the entrance.

However, this wasn’t the only reaction stemming from Trump’s comments about the NFL. The first wave of support arrived in London at the Wembley Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens faced the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Of those who participated in a protest of locked arms with players was Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, who stood beside TE Mercedes Lewis and LB Telvin Smith.

The influx of protests come on the heels of a feud Trump ignited while at a rally in Alabama, criticizing the NFL for being too soft on its players.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say: ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!’”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Trump’s remarks “divisive,” adding that they “demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL.”

The rare political statement made by the commissioner escalated the president’s demands Sunday morning when he called for a boycott of the NFL.

“You will see change take place fast,” Trump tweeted. “Fire or suspend!”

