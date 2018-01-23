Another Philadelphia Eagles Fan Arrested For Punching Police Horse

Barely two weeks ago a Philadelphia Eagles fan was arrested for punching a police horse, and now it has happened again.

A man named Andrew Tornetta got a little too rowdy during a pre-game tailgate party on Sunday and when police tried to break things up the Eagles fan unleashed.

According to TMZ, Tornetta resisted law enforcement and ended up punching a police horse as well as a human police officer.

Tornetta attempted to flee but cops caught up with him and arrested him on charges of “aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges.”

As was previously reported, another man did almost the exact same thing earlier in Jan., after being ejected from the Eagles’ game against the Falcons.

Following that initial event, the Philadelphia Police Department released a statement explaining what transpired.

“On Saturday, January 13th, 2018, Security personnel at Lincoln Financial Field ejected the defendant because he was intoxicated and did not possess a ticket. After the male was ejected he walked over to a mounted officer and began punching the horse in the face, neck and shoulder area,” the statement read.

“The officer on the horse was then struck in the legs by the male. Another officer came over and grabbed the male who was placed in custody. The horse and officer were not injured,” the statement concluded.

Eagles fans do have quite a lot to celebrate, however, as the team recently secured a spot in the 2018 Super Bowl.

One very overzealous Philadelphia Eagles fan took his celebration of the teams playoff victory too far, though, and ended up slamming into a subway pole.

It all went down in a Philadelphia transit tunnel on Sunday and the whole thing was caught on video that was shared by ESPN.



The man and some other rowdy fans were cheering for their home-team victory over the Minnesota Vikings, which will see the Eagles take on the Patriots in the Super Bowl, but the men got a little carried away.

As one of the subway trains began to pull out of the station, the man in question started to chase it while cheering, which is when he slammed directly into the pillar in the tunnel.

It’s a little comical at first until he’s seen bouncing into the moving subway train. For a split second, the situation is frightening. Luckily, there is an incredibly small space between the station platform and the train itself, so he does not land in any danger.