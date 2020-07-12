Pennsylvania Police Officer Caught Kneeling on Suspect's Neck in Similar Fashion to George Floyd

Allentown, Pennsylvania is the latest location to deal with outrage after yet another cop was seen using excessive force while subduing a man. According to TMZ, the incident in question was actually caught on camera. During the ordeal, one of the officers could be seen kneeling on the individual's neck in an incredibly similar manner to how former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's, which ultimately led to his death.

TMZ reported that an individual was driving around Allentown on Saturday when he saw that cops were trying to subdue a man. They then stopped in order to capture footage of the incident, which saw one officer kneeling on the man's neck as he tried to subdue him. Of course, since Floyd was killed in a similar manner a little over a month ago, this footage immediately drew outrage, with many criticizing the Allentown Police Department for this grievous display of force. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Floyd's family, released a statement regarding this recently released footage, saying, "Allentown Police held down this man's face to the pavement and then one of its officers placed their knee on his neck!! This happened yesterday and is exactly what led to #GeorgeFloyd's death. We need this officers name and bade# NOW #ICantBreathe."

Allentown Police Department recently banned the use of chokeholds and neck restraints, so this incident would seemingly violate the department's policy. As far as why police were trying to subdue the man, it is unclear at this time. Police have not released any details about the man nor have they released any details about the officers or the reason behind the man's arrest. As many know, this matter took place over a month after Floyd was murdered by Chauvin on May 25 after the former officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Days after footage of the incident was released, Chauvin was arrested and later charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

There were three other former Minneapolis police officers on the scene at the time — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane. All of those men have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. Additionally, they have all been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. While Thao, Kueng, and Lane have subsequently been released on bail, Chauvin remains in jail as he awaits his trial.