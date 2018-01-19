Pele Hospitalized in Brazil After Collapsing

Soccer legend Pele was rushed to the hospital in Brazil after collapsing early Thursday morning.

Doctors reportedly say the 77-year-old will be OK and are chalking the incident up to exhaustion.

The Football Writers Association (FWA), where Pele was set to host a dinner in London on Sunday, confirmed the incident.

“In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken to hospital in Brazil where he has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion,” said FWA executive secretary Paul McCarthy.

“He remains on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully, there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion and everybody at the Football Writers’ Association wishes Pele a swift and full recovery,” McCarthy continued.

McCarthy also wrote that Pele would not be able to travel to London for the scheduled FWA Tribute Night, but that Pele wanted the event to continue.

“But after discussions with Pele and his team, he has insisted the event should continue, not least because many of Pele’s friends are travelling from overseas to be with us on Sunday,” he said.

The 77-year-old used a wheelchair at the draw for the 2018 World Cup in Russia in December. Earlier this week Pele reportedly appeared frail while attending the opening ceremony of the Carioca state championships in Rio de Janeiro. RT.com reports that his mobility was aided by the use of a Zimmer frame.

Pele has spent time in the hospital because of kidney and prostate issues, and he also underwent corrective surgery in 2016 to repair the hip replacement he received in 2012.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in 1940, Pele scored 77 goals in 92 appearances for Brazil between 1957 and 1971, and 643 goals in 656 appearances for Santos. Pele also won the World Cup with the Selecao in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and remains the only player to win it on three occasions.