Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Proved to Be Cheater in 10-Year-Old’s Science Fair Winning Project

A 10-year-old Lexington, Kentucky student won a science fair by claiming he “proved” New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cheated.

On Jan. 17, Ace Davis’ father Christopher Davis shared photos from his son’s science fair project, which sought to answer the question “Is Tom Brady a cheater?” His poster included the results of his experiment, in which he and his mother and sister threw footballs of varying inflations. Ace concluded that the least-inflated footballs traveled the farthest, which means Brady is a cheater.

The Millcreek Elementary School student, who plays quarterback like Brady, included photos of the five-time Super Bowl winning quarterback on his poster, including the crying Brady photo and a Deflategate meme.

In an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds, Ace said he did the experiment “because I hate Tom Brady, he’s been accused of cheating before, I want him to be caught.”

Ace also believes Joe Montana is the best quarterback of all time. His favorite quarterback playing today is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Jameis Winston, who has not played in the Super Bowl yet and was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Ace predicted that the Los Angeles Rams will win Super Bowl LIII, 30-14.

His message to Brady: “Gimme some of your money, you don’t deserve it.”

Ace’s project centers on the Deflategate scandal, which arose in January 2015 after the Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game 45-7. Colts linebacker D’Qwell Jackson said a ball he intercepted from Brady was underinflated. This led to an investigation that discovered two Patriots employees were aware that Brady likes to throw underinflated footballs.

Brady was initially suspected for the first four games of the 2015 season, but the quarterback fought the punishment in court. Eventually, Brady served the four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 regular season, which ended with the Patriots winning Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons.

As for Ace, he is moving on to the district science fair and is confident he will win the state competition.

Super Bowl LIII, between the Patriots and the Rams, kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 3 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will air on CBS.

This is the third consecutive Super Bowl for Brady and the Patriots and fourth appearance in the last five years. Last weekend, the team beat the Kansas City Chiefs in an overtime thriller, 37-31. The Rams beat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game, 26-23, in overtime.

Photo credit: Facebook