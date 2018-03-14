Social Media Responds to Parkland School Walkout

As students across the country and across the world walk out of class in a call for Congress to pass tighter gun control laws, the internet is coming out in force to show their support.

Just one month after the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students and adults dead, students across the country and the globe are exercising a massive display of unity in a National School Walkout Day. Leaving classrooms and holding signs, students marched to football fields or to front of schools, where they remained silent for 17 minutes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sometimes you have to get in trouble–good trouble, necessary trouble–to make a way out of no way. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) March 14, 2018

Remarkable showing of power that rests in people. I hope the 17 minutes outside of class turn into action in legislatures and teachable moments within schools. Civic engagement in action. Bravo. Brava. #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/uEJu4QVTMu — Karen Gross (@KarenGrossEdu) March 14, 2018

If you think a child missing 17 minutes of class is the worst thing that could happen, imagine sending them to school only for them to be shot in a place you thought was safe. #NationalWalkoutDay — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) March 14, 2018

Seeing these protest today gives my heart hope for the future. Seeing the comments about how they’re lazy, pawns, etc makes me sick. When did it become okay to blame victims of gun violence for being shot. I thought we were more evolved than that. Protesting is a right. Use it! — NOMOREH8 (@hippiewych) March 14, 2018

To students half my age who aren’t taking no for an answer and have already accomplished so much…I stand in awe of you. The world is in awe of you, and is with you. Keep pushing forward. #GunReformNow #WalkoutWednesday — Shannon Leigh (@LVShannyLeigh) March 14, 2018

Over 3,100 walkout events are registered, according to ENOUGH National School Walkout organizers. The walkouts are across the nation, in states like Maine, Maryland, North Dakota, North Carolina, Washington, Hawaii, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Groups from around the world have also signed up, including in Australia, Israel, Switzerland, Germany and Mexico.

The event, which began at 10 a.m. across every time zone, lasts 17 minutes — one minute for each of the victims in the Feb. 14 massacre in Parkland.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said schools can punish students for missing class for walkouts, but the punishment should only be because students are missing school — it cannot be a harsher punishment because the students participated in a protest.

Viacom cable networks “went dark” for 17 minutes Wednesday in support of the walkout and to honor the victims of the February shooting.

In a blog posted on Viacom’s website, the network said the act is part of an initiative to support the young people who are raising their voices to demand action in light of the attack last month.

The brief blackout affected all of Viacom’s cable channels, including MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, TV Land and Paramount Network, among others.

Viacom also plans to drive awareness of March For Our Lives, a rally scheduled in Washington, D.C on March 24, through their own coverage and on-the-ground initiatives leading up to the national event.