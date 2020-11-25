Paper Towels Are Beginning to Fly off Shelves in Some Places
As coronavirus cases continue to spike across the country, some shoppers are encountering scenes all too familiar at their local grocery stores. Just as they had been at the very start of the pandemic, paper items seem to be in short supply, with numerous social media users reporting that paper towels, in particular, are flying off the shelves. In fact, a quick glance at Twitter will find dozens of images of empty, or near empty, shelves where the paper towels had once been, sparking concern among some that the dreaded days of scrambling to find necessary household items have returned.
Despite these reports of paper towel shortages, which follow similar reports of toilet paper and cleaning supply shortages, experts have issued numerous assurances that the supply chain is perfectly intact and there is no need to stockpile the excess product. Shoppers may, however, find that their go-to brand of product is out of stock, with Jason Kendricks, nonperishable manager at Boyer's Food Market, noting to tnonline.com that their "paper towel selection right now is kind of limited due to warehouse availability. It's not the fact that they’re not making the product; it's the fact that the product is in transit. The product is out there. There are no shortages. There’s no hoarding."
Speaking to WRAL, Dr. Robert Handfield, professor of supply chain management at North Carolina State University, seemed to agree, assuring that there is currently no shortage. Rather, Handfield suggested that it was "a perceived shortage," explaining that people may be "starting to worry there isn't going to be enough, that there's going to be a shortage." He said that while people may on occasion encounter empty shelves, stores "are going to continue to replenish, and pretty soon, people will figure out it’s not a shortage." He added that brands have "lots of inventory, so there certainly isn't going to be a shortage this time around."
Still, the empty shelves are not a welcome sight for those attempting to cross items off their grocery lists, and many have shared their empty shelves experiences on social media. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
My local Walmart is all out of toilet paper and paper towels....
Did we learn nothing the first time?? Big company stores are not going to shut down. Stop boarding necessities, EVERYONE needs.— Ashlei (@ashBO4yuh) November 24, 2020
These are the isles that usually hold the toilet paper and paper towels at my local Target. I took these pictures on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hmTuYJsnor— thastepfordwife (@thastepfordwife) November 21, 2020
And so we are back to this. People mad there’s no TP, Paper towels or bottled water at Costco. The staff looking for other things and people standing around hoping for water or TP. And this seems to be a supply chain issue, they haven’t received a shipment in a while. 🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/x0zlCq6hcw— Stand 6ft Away Sparkle Shoes (@ladysparkleshoe) November 18, 2020
Paper towels out of stock for anyone else?
Are we really doing this again? 😫— 🌊 Jumpsuits For Trumpsuits and Krakens 🌊🆘 (@JumptyTrumpty) November 21, 2020
We are seriously doing this again? Humans literally learn nothing.
I hate. Hate. Hate. pic.twitter.com/mmasG5UxFw— A Long Legged Socialist ☭ (@char__latte) November 22, 2020
We learned nothing. https://t.co/C5FM8IgyA3— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 23, 2020
Looks like everyone is hoarding tp and papertowels again. Ugh.— Jen✍🌻🐾🐝 Vote January 5th GA (@zookeeper125) November 22, 2020
When we went shopping on Wednesday both our local Walmart and Kroger were pretty much all out of paper towels and toilet paper. So I’d say, yes, apparently we are going through panic hoarding again. pic.twitter.com/b9kubCVOvt— Pissed off Female Veteran #VoteBlue2020 (@lkbond) November 22, 2020
I am not having an issue with toilet paper as much as paper towels. So many stores are totally out. ☹️— Lanie (@lovemytwingles) November 19, 2020
Costco is out of paper towels. pic.twitter.com/hgKdvFlqcI— Scott Silverman (@scottinapac) November 20, 2020
So I went to Target and there’s no toilet paper, or paper towels! Totally empty! It is crazy! Did I miss the memo about a lock down?— soccermom (@Soccermom1714) November 20, 2020
Texts with my Shipt shopper about paper towels 🖤 pic.twitter.com/dYQpy9Bm75— Madison Forbes (@Madison_Forbes) November 18, 2020
Some Targets & Walmarts are out of toilet paper and paper towels...
Here we go again.— Brandi Birdsong (@BrandiBirdsong) November 19, 2020
My local Target ...TP AND paper towels. pic.twitter.com/g23qeiSaBr— Sesi (@beachydreamer) November 22, 2020