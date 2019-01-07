Oreo’s Reported Buttered Popcorn Flavored Cookies Divide Fans

Oreos are about to get a buttery new addition to its ever-growing catalog of unique flavors.

According to food blogger The Junk Food Aisle, the famed wafer cookies filled with yummy crème filling are gearing up to release an all-new flavor in the new year — Buttered Popcorn. The cookies were teased with a first-look of the new flavor’s packaging, which is said to be based on Buttered Popcorn Oreos’ actual packaging, on Friday, Jan. 4.

“Coming Soon! Buttered Popcorn Oreo!” the photo was captioned. “Weird but true: I got to try one of these last month without being told what flavor it was, and I would have put all my money on it being ‘Pineapple’ after just licking the creme. Eating it in its natural sandwich cookie state though and it becomes everyone’s least favorite Jelly Belly (but better!).”

Drawing up comparisons to the formerly introduced Kettle Corn Oreo, the food blog was quick to assure fans of the crème-filled wafer cookie that they are two completely different products, with the upcoming addition tasting exactly like buttered popcorn.

The new cookie appears to be made with yellow crème filling cushioned between two golden Oreo wafers, though the golden treat isn’t hitting gold with everyone.

“really whoever’s in charge of these flavors @nabiscosnacks @oreo should look for a new job cause their [sic] not doing well with this one,” one person wrote in the comments.

“That’s disgusting, if you pegged it as pineapple but it’s actually buttered popcorn? HARD PASS,” another commented.

“love Oreos and popcorn, but the thought of the two together makes me a little sick,” another said.

It isn’t all bad news for the alleged Buttered Popcorn Oreo, though, because there are already a number of people ready to get their hands on the treat.

“this would be the first Oreo I would want to eat with a Diet Coke, but one from one of the fancy soda machines,” one fan of the Oreo flavor wrote.

“I would try it. I like sweetness , salty and buttery togerher….” another commented.

Although not officially confirmed by Oreo themselves, The Junk Food Aisle has been right about a number of past Oreo additions, including the Mega Stuf Oreo. The food blog announced that the larger than life cookie in early October, with Mondelez International, Oreo’s parent company, confirming the news later that month.

Debuting in stores this month, Mega Stuff Oreos feature more than three times the vanilla-flavored crème found in the typical Oreo cookie.

The food blog also correctly announced the recently confirmed Carrot Cake Oreo, which feature wafers that taste like carrot cake and a crème filling that tastes like cream cheese.