Opry Mills Mall Shooting: Police Say 1 Person Shot, Suspect in Custody

Nashville police said one person was shot and killed at the Opry Mills Mall on Thursday. A suspect is in custody.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police, there was a “dispute” at the mall and the “suspected shooter [is] in custody.” Although there were is “no additional imminent threat known,” there are multiple reports of the mall being evacuated.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018



One adult female was transported to Skyline in critical condition. No other gun shot victims reported. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018



Police later said the incident was the “result of an ongoing dispute between” two men. The suspected gunman left the mall building and “immediately surrendered.”

Shooting at Opry Mills appears to have been the result of an ongoing dispute between 2 males. 1 of them was critically wounded. The suspected gunman left the mall building and immediately surrendered. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the victim was transported to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his wounds. There were no other victims. The Fire Department said previous reports of a second victim were incorrect.

update: patient is en route to skyline hospital. No other patients right now. A reported second patient was false. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

BREAKING: Man shot inside Opry Mills Mall has died from injuries, police say https://t.co/vzauXMcho2 pic.twitter.com/n2GI5K8gqj — WKRN (@WKRN) May 3, 2018

Shots were first reported around 2:30 p.m., reports The Tennessean. Witnesses said they saw a fight before the shooting, then people started running from the scene.

The shooting happened in the main mall hallway, near the employee entrance by the Forever 21 store and Johnny Rockets restaurant, according to a witness.

#oprymills here’s what I can personally verify. It was a shooting, at least 1 person shot (news is reporting 4, but I don’t personally know if that’s a fact), happened in the mall main walking area (not in a store) near the employee entrance closest to Forever21 + Johnny Rockets — Boo Dudes (@boodudes) May 3, 2018

WSMV reported that three area elementary schools were put on lockdown. Three students from the Academy of Opry Mills were evacuated and taken to a nearby high school.

Metro Schools reports Two Rivers, Pennington and McGavock elementary schools are on lockout status due to the active shooting situation at Opry Mills. Three students at the Academy of Opry Mills were evacuated and taken to McGavock High School. https://t.co/qWqiBKJblc — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) May 3, 2018

WRKN also reported that the nearby Opryland Hotel was on lockdown.

CONTINUING: Opryland Hotel is on lockdown after reported shooting at Opry Mills Mall. No one is allowed in or out of the hotel. — WKRN (@WKRN) May 3, 2018

The Opry Mills mall was closed for the rest of the day.

The shooting happened days after the April 22 shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, near Nashville. Four people were killed and two others injured there. The suspect, Travis Reinking, was charged with four counts of homicide.