Opry Mills Mall Shooting: Police Say 1 Person Shot, Suspect in Custody

Nashville police said one person was shot and killed at the Opry Mills Mall on Thursday. A suspect is in custody.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police, there was a “dispute” at the mall and the “suspected shooter [is] in custody.” Although there were is “no additional imminent threat known,” there are multiple reports of the mall being evacuated.

Police later said the incident was the “result of an ongoing dispute between” two men. The suspected gunman left the mall building and “immediately surrendered.”

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the victim was transported to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his wounds. There were no other victims. The Fire Department said previous reports of a second victim were incorrect.

Shots were first reported around 2:30 p.m., reports The Tennessean. Witnesses said they saw a fight before the shooting, then people started running from the scene.

The shooting happened in the main mall hallway, near the employee entrance by the Forever 21 store and Johnny Rockets restaurant, according to a witness.

WSMV reported that three area elementary schools were put on lockdown. Three students from the Academy of Opry Mills were evacuated and taken to a nearby high school.

WRKN also reported that the nearby Opryland Hotel was on lockdown.

The Opry Mills mall was closed for the rest of the day.

The shooting happened days after the April 22 shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, near Nashville. Four people were killed and two others injured there. The suspect, Travis Reinking, was charged with four counts of homicide.

