Disturbing Video Shows Nurses Laughing While Trying to ‘Mold’ a Newborn’s Face

Disturbing video footage has been released of a nurse’s attempt to “mold” a newborn baby’s face by squishing it repeatedly, while two colleagues cackle in the background.

The incident reportedly occurred in Saudi Arabia after the newborn was brought back to the hospital for a 10-day stay due to a urinary tract infection.

The video shows one of the nurses grasping the baby by its neck and forehead and smashing her hands toward each other, giving the child a wrinkled look.

According to Abdulhadi Al-Rabie, a spokesperson for Taif Health Affairs, the incident occurred at the city’s Children’s Hospital.

“The Health Affairs investigated the source of the video and was able to identify the nurses who appeared in the video and the hospital where the incident took place. The nurses were immediately suspended by the order of Director of Taif Health Affairs Saleh Al-Muanis,” Al-Rabie said, the Daily Mail reports.

The infant’s father also called for the Ministry of Health to take action against the nurses who abused his child, and against those who shared the tragic clip on social media.

The hospital’s three employees have since had their medical licenses revoked and are now banned from practicing nursing in other health departments.