Nick Jonas Groping by Fan Has His Social Media Fans Beyond Heated and Upset

Jonas Brothers fans are furious after footage emerged showing Nick Jonas getting groped during a recent performance. A woman near the front of the crowd in Los Angeles, California got her hands on Jonas before security finally whisked her away. As the video circulates on social media, it is opening up a brand new discussion about sexual misconduct among fans.

The now-viral video shows the Jonas Brothers performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday. As Nick Jonas sang “Only Human,” a woman’s hand reached out from the crowd to grab Jonas‘ butt. After she lost her grip, she repeatedly slid her hand up his leg, trying to touch him again.

At one point, Jonas can even be seen pushing the persistent hand away. Security stepped in, but it is unclear how the fan was dealt with, or if she was asked to leave. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the Jonas Brothers and their representatives have not responded to a request for comment.

Fans, however, are speaking out on their behalf. On social media, angry voices are asking who this woman is and calling for her to be brought to justice. Many are discussing the incident as a fresh perspective on sexual harassment, sexual assault and misconduct, which have so preoccupied the national psyche in the last two years.

The Jonas Brothers are currently out on their Happiness Begins Tour, and there are plenty more performances coming up. The band is heading down to Mexico this weekend, and will return to the U.S. on Nov. 12 for a show in New Orleans, Louisiana. They are scheduled to tour North America through Dec. 31, and then to start another run of shows in the U.K. on Jan. 29.

Hopefully, the rest of the tour is free from harassment like that in the video above. Here are the top responses to the video from the Jonas Brothers’ show.

Apology

Some fans appealed directly to Jonas himself, in case he saw their posts. They apologized on behalf of the band’s dedicated fandom, saying that not everyone in the crowd would do that. Many fans were worried about Jonas’ state of mind following the show.

Assault

Many users were also outspoken in defining the incident as a sexual assault. They took issue with others calling it “groping” or making light of it, feeling that it deserved its proper name. Many even wanted to see law enforcement follow up on the video.

Boudaries

Some fans were worried that the incident would increase security at shows, taking away the elements that make live music so fun. One fan even joked that the Jonas Brothers would “turn the barricade into an electric fence,” rolling their eyes at overzealous fans like the woman in the video.

‘Me Too’

Some fans posting about Jonas’ incident this week used the hashtag “Me Too,” comparing it to the instances of other celebrities who came forward about sexual assault and harassment in recent years. Other performers even revealed similar stories, saying that they are often touched on stage without their consent, much like Jonas.

Jokes

A few people online took the whole thing lightly, and even cracked jokes about Jonas’ appearance after the assault. This did not tend to go well, however, and many tweets were deleted as the backlash spread.

Backlash

For every post making light of the video from the Jonas Brothers’ show, there were many more angry responses. Fans defended Jonas, and in general people called out sexual harassment and assault for what it is.

As the story spread, there were fewer and fewer people willing to defend the woman’s actions in the video.

Over-Sexualized

The conversation took a distinct turn in some circles as people discussed the Jonas Brothers’ place in pop culture. A few pointed out that the teen heartthrobs are uniquely susceptible to being overly sexualized, and have been since their early teen years, in many cases. However, fans debated whether this would make the singers desensitized to harassment, or even more traumatized by it.

‘Proud’

Finally, some users were pleased by the overall response to the viral video. While the groping itself horrified them, they took heart from the overwhelming majority of voices who condemned the woman’s actions. This, they argued, was a rare case of a positive outcome from social media.

Stay tuned for updates on the Jonas Brothers’ tour moving forward.

