Nick Jonas Groping by Fan Has His Social Media Fans Beyond Heated and Upset

Jonas Brothers fans are furious after footage emerged showing Nick Jonas getting groped during a recent performance. A woman near the front of the crowd in Los Angeles, California got her hands on Jonas before security finally whisked her away. As the video circulates on social media, it is opening up a brand new discussion about sexual misconduct among fans.

The now-viral video shows the Jonas Brothers performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday. As Nick Jonas sang “Only Human,” a woman’s hand reached out from the crowd to grab Jonas‘ butt. After she lost her grip, she repeatedly slid her hand up his leg, trying to touch him again.

At one point, Jonas can even be seen pushing the persistent hand away. Security stepped in, but it is unclear how the fan was dealt with, or if she was asked to leave. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the Jonas Brothers and their representatives have not responded to a request for comment.

WTF😠🤬 this is very disrespectful!! pic.twitter.com/he2KGmm2qS — Nick Jonas FAN 🍭🆒 (@NickJDaily) October 22, 2019

Fans, however, are speaking out on their behalf. On social media, angry voices are asking who this woman is and calling for her to be brought to justice. Many are discussing the incident as a fresh perspective on sexual harassment, sexual assault and misconduct, which have so preoccupied the national psyche in the last two years.

The Jonas Brothers are currently out on their Happiness Begins Tour, and there are plenty more performances coming up. The band is heading down to Mexico this weekend, and will return to the U.S. on Nov. 12 for a show in New Orleans, Louisiana. They are scheduled to tour North America through Dec. 31, and then to start another run of shows in the U.K. on Jan. 29.

Hopefully, the rest of the tour is free from harassment like that in the video above. Here are the top responses to the video from the Jonas Brothers’ show.

Apology

Dear @nickjonas on behalf of the rest of the fandom I really want to apologize for what happened at the Hollywood Bowl. No one should be touched like that without consent, by a stranger. I hope the rest of us can make it up to you by showing what respect is. #happinessbeginstour — Solange (@xdieudonnee) October 23, 2019

Some fans appealed directly to Jonas himself, in case he saw their posts. They apologized on behalf of the band’s dedicated fandom, saying that not everyone in the crowd would do that. Many fans were worried about Jonas’ state of mind following the show.

Assault

This is literally assault — jordan bush. (@JordanMelissa85) October 23, 2019

so the woman that groped @nickjonas why has she not been arrested??? if it was the other way around it would be different 🤷🏽‍♀️#justsaying — Melissa (@Meljp17) October 26, 2019

Many users were also outspoken in defining the incident as a sexual assault. They took issue with others calling it “groping” or making light of it, feeling that it deserved its proper name. Many even wanted to see law enforcement follow up on the video.

Boudaries

nick jonas is going to turn the barricade into an electric fence thanks to y’all — janie (@FlERCESUCKER) October 23, 2019

Some fans were worried that the incident would increase security at shows, taking away the elements that make live music so fun. One fan even joked that the Jonas Brothers would “turn the barricade into an electric fence,” rolling their eyes at overzealous fans like the woman in the video.

‘Me Too’

A female groping a male is just fine in today’s backwards world, however if Nick Jonas groped her she’d be hiring Gloria Allred and claiming sexual assault 🙄 #MeToo https://t.co/rCcbaKpbTr — Eve Saint-Laurent (@Eve_4_UK) October 26, 2019

That video of Nick Jonas getting groped onstage is almost exactly how ***I*** was groped onstage a couple of months ago so I would like to stop seeing it!!!!!!!!! — Kamboo (@KamberFish) October 25, 2019

Some fans posting about Jonas’ incident this week used the hashtag “Me Too,” comparing it to the instances of other celebrities who came forward about sexual assault and harassment in recent years. Other performers even revealed similar stories, saying that they are often touched on stage without their consent, much like Jonas.

Jokes

Nick Jonas was groped by a fan during a concert.



I mean…it was his fault for being so damn sexy. 🤷‍♂️ #sorryaboutit #nickjonas pic.twitter.com/AAjq9wFeQD — Lust4Life_Shawn (@Lust4lifeShawn) October 25, 2019

A few people online took the whole thing lightly, and even cracked jokes about Jonas’ appearance after the assault. This did not tend to go well, however, and many tweets were deleted as the backlash spread.

Backlash

Someone commented on Nick Jonas getting groped saying that those people pay a lot of money so they should be able to do whatever they want. ARE YOU FUCKING JOKING?!? HE IS A HUMAN BEING AND SHOULD NOT BE TOUCHED IN THE WAY THAT HE WAS. END OF STORY. It is sexual harassment. — Jenn. You are loved and you are worth it❤❤ (@youareloved96) October 25, 2019

For every post making light of the video from the Jonas Brothers’ show, there were many more angry responses. Fans defended Jonas, and in general people called out sexual harassment and assault for what it is.

there are fans defending the girl who groped nick jonas and y’all are trash tbh — becca mathias (@beccabaybeh) October 24, 2019

As the story spread, there were fewer and fewer people willing to defend the woman’s actions in the video.

Over-Sexualized

Nick actually tried to laugh it off when he talked about fans groping his ass at m&g’s before 🙁 This was during the time he was trying to be comfortable with showing his body so he probably thought he HAD TO act like it’s not a big deal. It IS a big deal though. — jonasbro 🎢☁️ (@JONASBR0) October 23, 2019

The conversation took a distinct turn in some circles as people discussed the Jonas Brothers’ place in pop culture. A few pointed out that the teen heartthrobs are uniquely susceptible to being overly sexualized, and have been since their early teen years, in many cases. However, fans debated whether this would make the singers desensitized to harassment, or even more traumatized by it.

‘Proud’

Seeing everyone defending Nick Jonas and calling out the fan who groped him on stage has made today one of the rare moments that I’m proud of the internet — Lindsey Kelemen (@Lindsey_K123) October 26, 2019

Finally, some users were pleased by the overall response to the viral video. While the groping itself horrified them, they took heart from the overwhelming majority of voices who condemned the woman’s actions. This, they argued, was a rare case of a positive outcome from social media.

Stay tuned for updates on the Jonas Brothers’ tour moving forward.