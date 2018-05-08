NHL Player Brad Marchand Could Face Suspension Over Licking

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has an interesting strategy, but it could cost him in the long run.

On two separate occasions during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Marchand has been caught licking the face of an opponent in an attempt to psych them out. And while it’s a bit gross, there’s nothing in the NHL rulebook that says it isn’t allowed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brad Marchand gives Ryan Callahan a lick pic.twitter.com/b2th9vdOwO — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 5, 2018

He explained in a post-game interview on Friday that his latest lick on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan was done to deter his opponent from throwing punches.

“Well, [Callahan] punched me four times in the face,” Marchand said. “So, you know, he just kept getting close.”

“I hope the league looks at it,” Callahan said. “I don’t know if there is discipline for spitting in someone’s face. But for me, it’s worse, if not the same.”

The recent licking is not the first time Marchand has been caught performing odd behaviors on the ice, but the NHL finally decided there will now be consequences for it. ESPN reported on Saturday that senior vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell sat down with Marchand and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Saturday to address the behavior. League officials then told reporter Greg Wyshynski that if he continues the behavior he could be fined or suspended.

After the licking occurred the question of whether or not Marchand could face a lawsuit along with punishment by the league began to pop up. Sports Illustrated‘s Michael McCann wrote on Saturday that would be incredibly unlikely.

“His actions were not sexual and while they could in theory be considered disorderly conduct, the same could be said of many things that occur during a hockey game,” McCann wrote. “Indeed, take fighting: the legal system lets hockey players attack each other even though if these same players fought in a bar or on a street, they would be arrested.”

McCann did however point out that the licking could get Marchand in trouble with his endorsement deals, including a recently-signed deal with New Balance, due to the “moral clause” found in most athlete’s contracts.

The NHL won’t have to worry about Marchand licking any more players, at least for the rest of this season. The Bruins were knocked out by the Lightning after losing 3-1 on Sunday, giving Tampa its fourth win in the series.

The Lightning are joined by the Washington Capitals and Las Vegas Golden Knights as three of the final four teams in the tournament. The last spot will be filled by either the Nashville Predators or Winnipeg Jets, and the two teams square off in Game 7 of their series on Thursday night.