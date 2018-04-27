Barbara Bush and Fallen Dallas Police Officer Honored at NFL Draft in Texas

Moments before the 2018 NFL Draft got underway, the 100,000-plus in attendance at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas stood up for a moment of silence.

The moment was dedicated to the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush, who passed away on April 17, as well as Dallas Police Department Officer Rogelio Santander, who was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Home Depot.

Many fans across the sports world appreciated the notion.

The NFL with a tribute to Officer Santander & former First Lady Barbara Bush before the start of the #NFLDraft. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/xuI1s0OwZL — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) April 26, 2018

Moment of silence for Barbara Bush and Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander at #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Yu1KzTwN6G — Matt Thornton (@MattThorntonNFL) April 26, 2018

The NFL Draft just saluted former First Lady Barbara Bush. “A woman of integrity and grace. She was a supporter of the Houston Texans and a friend of the National Football League.” #khou11 pic.twitter.com/uYtdav4Ulh — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) April 26, 2018

Nice touch at the start of @NFL draft in Arlington – a moment of silence for Former First Lady Barbara Bush. She loved football & especially her @HoustonTexans #NFLDraft2018 #KHOU11 @GeorgeHWBush @jgm41 pic.twitter.com/6Hv2HJ2Td2 — Russ Lewis (@RussKHOU) April 26, 2018

At the draft, the @NFL just had a moment of silent for Barbara Bush and the Dallas PD officer who both just died. Pretty decent. — Mark Benton (@MBenton617) April 26, 2018

The moment of silence for Barbara Bush was great. This draft is already off to an awesome start. #NFLDraft — Mark Stouffer (@MarkAStouffer) April 26, 2018

“The NFL Draft just saluted former First Lady Barbara Bush. ‘A woman of integrity and grace. She was a supporter of the Houston Texans and a friend of the National Football League,’” one user tweeted.

“Nice touch at the start of [NFL] draft in Arlington – a moment of silence for Former First Lady Barbara Bush. She loved football & especially her [Houston Texans],” another wrote.

“At the draft, the [NFL] just had a moment of silent for Barbara Bush and the Dallas PD officer who both just died. Pretty decent,” a user added.

“The moment of silence for Barbara Bush was great. This draft is already off to an awesome start,” wrote another.

President George H.W. Bush, who was married to Bush for 73 years, reportedly broke down sobbing at her funeral and had to be rushed to the hospital days later with health issues.

“I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on — as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list,” the former President wrote in his first public statement after her death.