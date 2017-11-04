Ex-NFL Player Named Primary Suspect in Wife’s Murder

Authorities report former Dallas Cowboys player Anthony McClanahan, 46, has been detained as the primary suspect in the killing of his wife, Keri “KC” McClanahan.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports McClanahan’s 28-year-old wife Keri was found dead early Thursday morning at the Park Regency Resort condominiums in Park City, Utah.

According to authorities, Keri’s body was found in a bed when the police arrived at the third-floor room with apparent knife wounds to her throat. Officials had found her body after someone from the resort reported a “ruckus” in the room to a patrol sergeant. There was also a trail of blood through part of the parking lot.

The publication adds that Keri’s sister Heather Gauf revealed there had been a “history of domestic violence” in the relationship.

The former NFL linebacker and his wife were married Jan. 14 of 2017. Keri leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“This is going to deeply affect my little niece and nephew, to know that their mother was murdered,” shared Gauf said of her sister, who reportedly fled from husband Anthony more than once.

In court documents filed by the Third District Court, McClanahan has been detained, but no charges have been filed against him just yet. The case will be screened by the Summit County Attorney’s Office early next week.

The state’s Attorney General’s office has asked for a “no-bailed warrant” against McClanahan as he now “poses a flight risk” with criminal charges pending in Arizona and Utah.

Last month, McClanahan was arrested and charged with child kidnapping and being a “Fugitive from Justice.” The first-degree felony child kidnapping case involves his 8-year-old son from a previous relationship