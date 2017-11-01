Multiple People Killed After Truck Attack in Lower Manhattan

Update 9:15 p.m. EST

Police have updated the information surrounding the attack. The assailant had only had a paintball and pellet gun with him. All casualties were caused by being struck by the truck.

Original Report:

Multiple people were killed in lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, NBC New York reports.

At least five people were killed on the street after a man drove a truck through a crowd of pedestrians in Tribeca. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and police shut down the area.

The NYPD tweeted that a suspect is in custody.

All media responding to the incident in Lower Manhattan are asked to meet DCPI reps at Chambers Street and Greenwich Street. pic.twitter.com/p96qq0CQ1a — Martin Speechley (@NYPDSpeechley) October 31, 2017

“What happened was there was a car crash… he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. He was running around Chambers and somebody started to chase him,” Stuyvesant student Laith Bahlouli said. “I heard four to six gunshots – everybody starts running.”

BREAKING: Multiple people ran over by a Car in #Manhattan multiple people injured. pic.twitter.com/lKFTW9YQZH — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) October 31, 2017

Video from the scene shows people lying on the ground and other images show a police presence in the area as well as a damaged truck.

A witness tweeted, “A car just ran over 2 people and then crashed into a school bus. I see two dead bodies and citibikes on the floor destroyed.”

