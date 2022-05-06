Smithsonian National Zoo Faces Horrifying Loss of 25 Animals After Attack

✖

The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute was saddened to announce the slaughter of 25 American flamingos and one Northern pintail duck on Tuesday. The birds were attacked by a wild fox on Monday at the zoo's outdoor flamingo habitat. Three other flamingos were injured and are being treated at the veterinary hospital. This is the latest disturbing news involving a fox in Washington, D.C.

The Bird House staff found the dead birds Monday morning and spotted the fox believed to be responsible. The fox escaped the yard. The remaining 46 flamingos in the flock were moved indoors, while the ducks were taken to a covered, secure outdoor area.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for us and everyone who cares about our animals," Brandie Smith, John and Adrienne Mars Director, Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, said in a statement. "The barrier we used passed inspection and is used by other accredited zoos across the country. Our focus now is on the well-being of the remaining flock and fortifying our habitats."

After saving the surviving flamingos, zoo staff conducted another inspection of the Bird House. They found a "softball-sized hole" in the metal fence surrounding the yard. The metal mesh was last replaced in 2017 and passed the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' inspection. It has since been reinforced and live traps were installed around the tard to catch predators. Staff also set up digital camera traps with infrared sensors to photograph any nighttime activity. Monday's inspection found no breach in the dig barrier.

This is the latest incident involving foxes in Washington. in April, a rabid red fox bit a member of Congress. City health officials said the fox was euthanized and may have bit at least eight other people, reports NBC News. Capitol police received reports of "aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol," including at the U.S. Botanic Garden, notes ABC News.

The zoo attack was the worst at the National Zoo in 20 years. In 2002 and 2003, there were several attacks by foxes that led to the deaths of ducks, a peacock, and a bald eagle. The new security measures were taken after those attacks worked until this week's incident. The National Zoo's Bird House is now closed to the public for long-term renovations.

The American flamingo is on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species as species of least concern. They are found naturally throughout the Caribbean Islands and the northern coast of South America. Although there are between 80,000 and 90,000 American flamingos in the wild, they are still threatened by mineral mining and human disturbance, the Smithsonian notes.