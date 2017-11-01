Prison Phone Calls Reveal the Tennessee Church Shooter’s Mindset

The gunman who fired upon visitors of a Nashville church has revealed little to attorneys or police officers, but he’s done plenty of talking by phone.

Emanuel Samson is charged with killing one person and injuring six others in his September 24 attack on Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

In the month he has been incarcerated, he has made more than 140 phone calls, mostly to friends and family, NewsChannel 5 reports.

“This honestly reminds me of our childhood, you know,” Samson told a caller from jail. “You’re locked in a room or a house. You’re locked in a room. You’re locked in your house.”

Samson seems to have been instructed by his attorney not to discuss his case with callers, but some audio reveals he may have discussed his charges in his native Sudanese language during certain calls.

Instead, these released calls give listeners insight into Samson’s mindset in the month he has been behind bars.

“You know it’s about meditating on the fact that I literally can’t afford not to be strong. Period. By any means necessary,” he said in another call.

Samson has also kept in contact with a girlfriend, with whom he discussed their future “plans” during a call.

“Please dream about me baby. I dream about you every night,” she said. “Aw, baby, we had so many plans for our future. You know?

“And we still do. So many plans. Don’t say we did because we still do,” Samson replied.

In another call, Samson’s girlfriend asked him about the gunshot wound he suffered to his leg during an incident with a church usher, and whether he thought he might die. Reports indicated that Samson was suicidal in the months leading up to the church shooting.

“When that happened, did you think This is it… I’m leaving? ” she asked.

“Yeah,” Samson responded.

“Did it feel good?” she replied. “Leaving?”

“I just think that you… yeah? Um, in a sense. In a way. In terms of pain,” he said.

Samson opened up about his troubled childhood in another conversation — something he names as “low vibrating energies.”

“That’s how we have these low vibrating energies within us now. The sad. The sorrow. Because we grew up in a vey low vibrating household. Always drama,” he said.

In the more than 140 calls made from Samson’s cell, he has not attempted to declare his innocence in the case.

A former pastor of the church told the Tennessean that a “fella walked in, sat down in a seat and pulled out a pistol and started shooting.” All the victims but one were over 60 years old.

Samson’s case is still being investigated and federal prosecutors will determine whether his shooting should be considered a hate crime.