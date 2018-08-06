NASCAR CEO Brian France Arrested for DUI and Oxycodone Possession

NASCAR CEO Brian France has been arrested on suspicion of DUI, as well as possession of oxycodone.

According to TMZ Sports, 54-year-old France was initially pulled over by police in Sag Harbor, New York, after allegedly running a stop sign.

As law enforcement communicated with him, they became suspicious that he was intoxicated and had him undergo a field sobriety test, which he reportedly failed.

The outlet also reports that France’s blood-alcohol level was well over twice the legal limit. Once he was transported to a nearby police station, France was booked on DUI and “possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.”

France reportedly spent Sunday night in jail and was released on Monday morning after his arraignment hearing.

He also reportedly dropped the names of some high-profile friends, including President Donald Trump.

France has been the CEO of NASCAR since 2003. His grandfather — Bill France Sr. (aka Big Bill) — founded the sports organization way back in 1948. France’s father — Bill France Jr. — ran NASCAR from 1972 until 2000.

Sag Harbor, where France was pulled over, is considered one of the most exclusive Hamptons communities, with stars such as Billy Joel having homes there.

One unnamed local resident was quoted as saying that “it’s so stupid to drive drunk in the Hamptons,” because “they have police checkpoints everywhere and police are always looking for drunk drivers.”

At this time, neither France nor NASCAR have publicly commented on the arrest.

France is not the only sports figure to make headlines for a DUI arrest. New York Jets Linebacker Dylan Donahue recently pleaded guilty to a DUI incident that took place in February.

The 25-year-old drove down a tunnel in New York and crashed into a bus, eventually discovering that he had driven the wrong way.

His driver’s licence was suspended for three months, and he had to attend a DUI education program while also having a breathalyzer device installed on his vehicle. Donahue also reportedly checked himself into rehab following the incident, as it was not his first DUI arrest.

“Dylan accepts full responsibility for his actions and apologizes to his friends and family and fans,” Donahue’s attorney Terry Webb told reporters on behalf of the NFL star. “Dylan has been sober since the incident and is still committed to living a sober life.”

Donahue remains with the team, which has supported him in recovery.