NASA Logo Designer Ridicules President Trump’s Space Force

Former NASA logo designer Richard Banne is not a fan of Donald Trump’s proposed Space Force logos.

Richard Banne, the man who designed NASA’s 1975 logo, is already critiquing the six logos proposed for the Space Force, the potential sixth branch of the military aimed at defending space, claiming that they are “sophomoric.”

Here are all six designs from the campaign.

Speaking to TMZ, Banne stated that the logos, revealed last week, are “impulsive, ill-advised, superficial, and second-rate,” and that, while similar to previous NASA logos, are “all flash and no substance, and comical really.” He added that a “random student from the Los Angeles Art Center” could create better logos.

Banne is not the only one to criticize the six logos, which feature the words “Space Force” and “Mars Awaits” and are reminiscent of mission patches. After an image of them were tweeted, hundreds of people took to social media to offer their opinions on the logos, some even proposing logos of their own.

“Let’s just put these logo designs in context for a second,” one person tweeted alongside images from the other branches of the military.

Let's just put these logo designs in context for a second.

Hmmm… #SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/slDVLlU3iH — Michael Raisch (@RaischStudios) August 9, 2018

Another person tweeted four other options for people to vote on, including one with Alien from the popular franchise and another with the silhouette of Trump riding a bike in front of the moon, similar to the iconic image from E.T.

Shout out to @nickhammy5 for making my #SpaceForce logo dreams a reality. Which one you votin’ for?? pic.twitter.com/aPX5OzP98H — Kate (@katebarstool) August 9, 2018

The logos, which were sent via a mass email by the Trump campaign to supporters on Thursday, followed Vice President Mike Pence’s speech outlining the intentions of the Space Force, which will equal to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. The new branch of the military would take over existing space operations and transfer employees, the Vice President said. He also added that the administration is hoping to have the Space Force operational by 2020.

“Now the time has come to write the next great chapter in the history of our armed forces, to prepare for the next battlefield where America’s best and bravest will be called to deter and defeat a new generation of threats to our people and to our nation,” Pence said, according to TIME. “The time has come to establish the United States Space Force.”

The Space Force, which was first proposed by President Trump in March and then later in June, will have to first gain approval from Congress before it could officially become a new military branch.