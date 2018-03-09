Nanny Who Knifed Kids to Death Reveals Complaints About Their Mother in First Statement

A New York nanny who fatally stabbed two children allegedly complained about their mother in her fist statement to police.

Yoselyn Ortega, 55, the New York nanny charged with fatally stabbing Lucia Krim, six, and Leo Krim, two, in October 2012, reportedly complained about the children’s mother after waking up in the hospital after slashing her own neck, the New York Post reports. Using an alphabet board, Ortega, who was on a breathing tube at the time, communicated with NYPD Sgt. Yoel Hidalgo, who dictated her gestures in pen onto four separate sheets of paper.

“I had to do everything and take care of the kids. I worked as a babysitter only and she wanted me to do everything. She wanted five hours of cleaning every week,” jurors in the trial learned that she said just days after the murders.

Ortega said that she did not want to clean because of the soap, pointing to a bleach burn on her pinky. The children’s mother, Marina Krim, testified that after seeing the burn, she had gone and purchased natural cleaning products, though Ortega never used them.

The 55-year-old also referenced the psychologist, Dr. Thomas Caffrey, whom she’d visited under the name Yoselyn Perez, and claimed that she was “touched by the devil” and heard voices. Caffrey testified that there was “no evidence” that Ortega suffered from delusions or hallucinations at the times of the murders.

Ortega had been working for the Krims for two years at the time of the murders, which occurred in October 2012.

The children’s mother grew worried when she went to pick Luciana, who went by Lulu, up from her dance studio but discovered that she wasn’t there. After receiving no replies to her calls and texts, Krim returned to her apartment, where she discovered the lifeless bodies of her two children lying in the bathub. Ortega, who had been waiting for Krim to return home, then stabbed herself in the neck.

Leo Krim had suffered five stab wounds, while his sister, Luciana, had been stabbed more than 30 times after she attempted to fight back.

Ortega, who has plead guilty due to reasons of insanity, faces life in prison if she is convicted.