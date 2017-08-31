People Are Mad at MTV for Cutting Chester Bennington Tribute Short at the VMAs

MTV scheduled a performance from Linkin Park for their late singer, Chester Bennington, and then cut it short on air, leaving some very disgruntled fans taking to social media.

One user wrote, “MTV is going to hell for cutting off that tribute performance of Linkin Park.” While another said, “Why does MTV keep cutting away to commercials ESPECIALLY during that Linkin Park performance.

One of Chester’s close friends, actor and 30 Seconds to Mars singer Jared Leto, who is also attending the VMA’s this year, penned a beautiful tribute to the fallen rock star.

Along with a photo of Bennington he posted to Instagram, Leto wrote, “When I think of Chester I remember his smile… His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once – delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion.”

He continued, “Witnessing his life taught me a lot. Especially about commitment, about kindness, about hard work, about the pursuit and achievement of dreams and mostly, about love. I know that both his family and his band were a massive source of inspiration and pride for him.

Finally, he said, “It was clear to me that he was deeply grateful for both the people that surrounded him and the life that he had. My heart goes out to his family, friends, band and fans. A tragic loss of an absolute legend. We will miss you.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk/Billboards 2012