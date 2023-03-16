Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Says Band Won't Play With 'Creepy' Chester Bennington Hologram

It has been nearly six years since the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide in 2017. Since then, the band has been mostly quiet, and fans have wondered what the future might look like for the nu-metal icons. However, one thing Linkin Park co-founding vocalist Mike Shinoda says absolutely will not happen is the band performing with a "creepy" hologram of their late bandmate.

"I feel like those are creepy. Even if we weren't talking about us, if we weren't talking about Chester, which is a very sensitive subject, and we would have our feelings about how we would represent that," Shinoda told 94.5 The Buzz radio DJ TheresaRockFace. "For me, that's a clear no. I'm not into that." The musician then noted ABBA's popular hologram show in London, saying that there is a distinct difference between what the legendary pop group did by creating their own holographic performance, and what it would be to bring on a hologram performance of a deceased artist.

I asked Mike about a Hologram Chester Bennington show. That and more ...



Mike Shinoda Talks About New Music & Upcoming Projects https://t.co/1zO0bUKA2t — TheresaRockFace (@TheresaRockFace) March 13, 2023

"They're all still here, and yet they wanna do it this way because they wanna transport you back to that moment in time where those songs were new and it was whatever era it was," he said, while also clarifying that he is a fan of ABBA. "I get that. I see that. I'm not positive, even under those circumstances, I'm not positive I personally would buy a ticket to the show. But [other people] would. That's fine."

Shinoda also spoke about how he feels Linkin Park fans would feel about the band putting on a performance with a hologram of Bennington, saying that "the problem with the internet now is that everybody thinks that everything is for everybody." He added, "What I mean is everyone feels like they need to chime in, like, 'Well, here's my opinion. This is what I have to say. And if it's not for me, like if I don't like it, then nobody should like it.'"

He then asserted, "That's not the way the world works. If you like a thing and I don't like the thing, then you go see the thing, you go buy the thing. So please go see your thing. The only problem with that is, we're not going to do a hologram show."