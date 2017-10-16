Mother’s Nipple Falls off During Bandage Change After Contracting Flesh-Eating Bug

A Florida mother who had a double mastectomy to prevent breast cancer says she nearly lost her life because of a flesh-eating virus called necrotizing fasciitis. The disease became so bad, her left nipple fell off when she had to change bandages.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, 37-year-old Alicia Wertez revealed she had a double mastectomy in 2015 after her doctors found pre-cancerous cells. She believed something was wrong the day after the surgery when she woke up "in agony." In the weeks after the double mastectomy, her chest became inflamed and turned purple, and continued to get worse.

Thirty-eight days after the surgery, she was finally diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis. According to the CDC, it is a skin infection that kills soft tissue in the body. Necrotizing literally means "causing the death of tissues."

"It was a nightmare as my breasts were rotting more every day, they were both purple and covered in puss filled spots," the mother-of-one told the Daily Mail. "I was reassured by doctors and nurses who said it was normal but I was in agony."

Weretz said she took photos of her condition worsening every day before she was diagnosed.

After finally being diagnosed for the disease, Weretz's doctors told her she needed emergency surgery to have the infection removed. But it was already too late, since her breast tissue was so damaged that her left nipple fell off when her doctors changed bandages.

"My left nipple fell off into my hands after a bandage change, my flesh was so rotten that chunks were just dropping off daily," she said. "After numerous surgeries, I have been left disfigured by the disease and seeing my chest every day is a constant reminder. But I have been extremely lucky to have survived."

She needed six more operations to save her life. Eventually, she had no left breast left at all, she claims. By November 2015, she was well enough to have implants re-instered, but "I still have daily pain."

"I hope other women read my story and make themselves aware of this type of complication," Weretz told the Daily Mail.