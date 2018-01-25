Woman Diagnosed With Flu Gets Flesh-Eating Bacteria

An Arizona woman diagnosed with the flu is now fighting for her life in the hospital after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria, CBS News reports.

On Jan. 11, Christin Lipinski fell ill with the flu and was treated, but with a compromised immune system, she contracted a bacterial infection and her condition worsened, her family explained on a GoFundMe page.

“After several days of increasing pain and failing to receive proper medical care from multiple medical facilities, Christin was transported by ambulance to a Level 1 Trauma Hospital. Due to the time that had lapsed caused by the misdiagnoses, the bacterial infection developed into a highly aggressive form of Necrotizing Faciitis,” the family wrote.

Necrotizing faciitis, a flesh-eating bacteria that kills the body’s soft tissue, can be deadly, with roughly 25% of patients dying from infection. Symptoms of the bacteria typically present as symptoms of other illnesses, such as the flu, and include fever, sore throat, chills, fatigue, and vomiting, according to the CDC. Skin typically becomes warm and those infected may develop ulcers, blisters, or black spots on the skin. Surgery is often needed to remove dead tissue.

In an attempt to stop the spread of the infection, Lipinski underwent two surgeries within 12 hours, with surgeons removing more than 30% of her soft tissue. She has since undergone seven surgical procedures in an attempt to save her life. She currently remains sedated, but her family reports that she has made slight improvements, though she will likely have to remain in the hospital for months before she is discharged.

“Christin faces a very long road to recovery ahead with numerous skin graft surgeries, reconstructive surgeries and physical therapy,” the family wrote. “Christin’s passion to help others led to her becoming a special education teacher but it is unknown when she will be able to return back to work to help support her three beautiful children.”