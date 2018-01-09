Mom Kills Husband, Two Sons Before Fatally Shooting Herself at Upscale Texas Resort

A Texas mother allegedly fatally shot and killed her husband and two young sons before turning the gun on herself at an upscale resort.

According to a police statement obtained by PEOPLE, officers responded to the San Luis resort in Galveston, Texas after several guests staying in the high-end hotel called 911 and reported heaving several gunshots coming from the eighth floor. Upon arriving to the room, which was dead-bolted, officers discovered 37-year-old Flor De Maria Pineda Canas suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. Her husband, 39-year-old Maurucio Canas, and their two children, aged five and 10, were “lying in bed, all with gunshot wounds.”

The 37-year-old mother and one of the children were unresponsive but still alive and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

“Forensic data collected at the scene indicates that the female is believed to be the shooter at this time, and is believed to have killed her two children and her husband before apparently taking her own life with a 9mm handgun found adjacent to her body,” a police statement reads.

It is reported that the family had checked into the hotel only hours before the shooting occurred.

Detectives believe that the husband and children were shot as they were sleeping.