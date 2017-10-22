NFL Player Gets Knocked out After Devastating Helmet-To-Helmet Hit

Mike Wallace takes a big hit to the head. Let’s hope he is ok. pic.twitter.com/8JbXBOJSvh — Tomlin Reactions (@TomlinReactions) October 22, 2017

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace was knocked out in a brutal hit during today’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. He was ruled out of the game after the hit.

Wallace just caught a short pass from quarterback Joe Flacco when he was grabbed by Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo came at Wallace full-speed, lowering his shoulder.

Wallace lost the football and his helmet when he hit the ground. He wasn’t moving for a few moments before trainers helped him off the field, notes City Pages.

Although the play ended with a fumble, the Ravens retained the ball because Sendejo was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

The 31-year-old Wallace was then put through “concussion protocol” and could not return to the game. He was later seen trying to find his helmet on the sideline, but it was hidden to make sure he didn’t try to get back on the field.

“That’s Mike; it’s not surprising. Mike’s a tough guy. He was adamant about wanting to get back in the game,” head coach John Harbaugh said after the game. “But he has some kind of a concussion to some degree, and we’ll find out over the next several days how that shakes out. But that doesn’t surprise me.”

The Ravens lost to the Vikings 24-16. It was their second consecutive loss, and they now have a 3-4 record.

