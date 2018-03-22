Melania Trump Tweets Photo of Happy First Couple at White House Amid Affair Allegations

While her husband continues to fight allegations of multiple affairs, Melania Trump put up a united front on social media this week. The First Lady posting a photo of her and the president enjoying the winter snow from the White House on Thursday.

The President then retweeted the photo.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Donald back in 2006 when Trump was pregnant with their son Baron, took to Twitter on Tuesday calling him a “goofy reality star.”

“Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star,” Daniels wrote. “But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo.”

She also fought back against people claiming she was just trying to get fame out of the affair accusations, writing, “”Do you seriously think I give a flying f– if people ‘like’ me? I’d have become a kindergarten teacher if that was my goal in life,” she wrote. “And for someone who doesn’t want to ‘see’ me, you took the time to come to my twitter and type a message to me? OK.”

Daniels’ lawyer said in an interview with TODAY Show on March 7 that his client had in fact had a sexual relationship with Donald.

“Let’s not bother to be delicate,” TODAY Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie asked. “Did she have a sexual relationship with the president?”

“Yes,” Michael Avenatti responded.

Daniels has also filed a lawsuit against the President, saying that the nondisclosure agreement she allegedly signed to keep quiet over the affair was not also signed by Donald himself, making the NDA void and its enforcement illegal.

Donald’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen admitted in a New York times interview that he paid Daniels a “personal transaction” of $130,000, but also claimed Donald and his campaign team knew nothing about it.

On top of all of that, another woman came forward on Wednesday saying she was paid to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. Former Playboy model Karen McDougal filed a lawsuit saying American Media Inc., owner of the National Enquirer, paid her $150,000 in hush money about her illicit affair with the President. She’s now fighting to be released from that agreement.

A day prior, former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos received a ruling from a New York court that she can move forward with a defamation lawsuit Trump. She claims that Trump groped her while she was a candidate on the show, then allegedly defamed her during his 2016 presidential campaign.