Melania Trump Shows Student Her Reassuring Side Amid Scandal

While President Donald Trump deals with his scandals, Melania Trump continued to do her work as First Lady, hosting a group of children in the White House Blue Room on Monday.

The room was set up like a classroom, with seats for 13 middle school students, for a “listening session,” according to the First Lady’s office.

“I want to help children everywhere to be their best, so with your help, we can achieve positive results,” Melania said, reports PEOPLE.

Each student was invited to the front of the room to write on a smart board, where they could share their “emotions, how you feel maybe in school, how you feel at home, or with your peers.” To get the children excited, Melania went first, writing “excited” on the board.

“I feel today very excited and thankful because you’re here and we’re opening up the conversation. Yes?” Melania asked.

The last boy to write on the board wrote “energized.” When he started walking back to his seat, he accidentally knocked the First Lady’s glass of water, and it spilled on the table. She assured him there was nothing to worry about.

“No problem. Don’t worry,” she said. “It’s just water, OK? No worry at all. It happens.”

Following the event, the New York Times reported that the FBI raided Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s office on Monday. Agents seized business records and documents on several topics, including Cohen’s $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors obtained a search warrant through a referral from special counsel Robert S. Mueller’s Russia investigation. However, the Times reported that it was not directly connected to the report.

In his response to the search, Trump called it a “which hunt” and accused the FBI of breaking into Cohen’s office.

“I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller,” Stephen Ryan, Cohen’s lawyer, said in a statement to CNN. “It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients. These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath.”

Cohen admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 in October 2016, before the presidential election. Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006 after meeting him at a charity golf tournament. During an interview with 60 Minutes last month, she also claimed she was physically threatened before signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Trump has denied Daniels’ claims and said he was not aware that Cohen paid Daniels.

Photo Credit: Facebook / First Lady Melania Trump