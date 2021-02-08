Donald Trump Reportedly 'Happier' Without Social Media, According to Former Aide

✖

A month after he was permanently banned from Twitter, former President Donald Trump is reportedly enjoying a social media-less life. Now in Florida, after his time in the White House came to an end last month, Trump's former campaign aide said he "feels happier" than he has in years, and it's all due to the lack of social media in his life.

The update came from former Trump campaign strategist Jason Miller, who recently spoke with the UK's Sunday Times. In an interview published Saturday, Miller said Trump "has said he feels happier now than he's been in some time," noting that since being handed those multiple social media bans and leaving office, he no longer spends time on the apps. According to Miller, Trump has said that not being on social media and not being subject to the hateful echo chamber that social media too frequently becomes has actually been good.” The change in attitude has also been noted by former First Lady Melania Trump, whom Miller said has "backed up" Trump's claims that no social media has been good for him. Miller claims Melania said, "she loves it, that he's much happier and is enjoying himself much more."

Throughout his four-years as president, and even in the years before that, Trump had been a frequent social media poster, with Twitter his platform of choice. His comments on social media, however, had often been controversial. Following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which Trump is accused of inciting, the former president had many social media platforms yanked from underneath him, including bans from both Twitter and Facebook.

Announcing its decision to suspend Trump, Facebook on Jan. 7 said they believed "the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great." Just a day later, Twitter announced its decision to "permanently suspend" Trump's personal account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Trump quickly attempted to get around the ban by using several other accounts, which were also suspended. Tweets were still able to be made in a limited capacity via the official White House Twitter account.

The lack of social media is not the only thing benefiting the former president, though. Miller told the Sunday Times that Trump is also greatly benefiting from no longer performing duties as president. Since leaving the White House, it has been "the first time in years that I saw the president truly relaxed." He noted that "only 45 other people in US history have experienced what it is like to have the world on their shoulders... and to be able to exhale, knowing that it’s not all on you, for the first time in four years."