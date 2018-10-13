First Lady Melania Trump Considers Herself the ‘Most Bullied Person in the World’

After almost a year and a half of becoming First Lady, Melania Trump sat down with 20/20 for an exclusive interview Friday night, opening up about numerous hot-button issues, including how she has been a victim of bullying since her husband, Donald Trump took office.

In the one-hour special titled, “Being Melania – The First Lady,” Trump spoke to ABC News’ Tom Llamas while in Africa for her “Be Best” initiative, which tackles bullying, but revealed how she has become one of the “most bullied” people in the world.

EXCLUSIVE: First lady Melania Trump says her “Be Best” policy platform targeting online bullies is personal. “I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world,” she tells ABC. //t.co/iiEv5Z3ijv pic.twitter.com/CWZ7g9by27 — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2018

Llamas asks Trump point-blank, how her husband, Donald Trump, feels about the issue since he has been known to bully others.

From mocking others for how they look, like Rosie O‘Donnell and the New York Times reporter with a disability; to calling out women for lacking intelligence, athletes for speaking their mind, the former reality star turned world leader has openly bullied many over the years.

But Trump said she does not always agree with what her husband posts.

“His action is his action and I tell him that,” she said. “I know I will be hit with criticism to talking about cyberbullying. But it will not stop me to do what is right.”

She goes on to say that her husband is also “very tough on Twitter,” but understands that she wants to help others.

“What is it about social media because I remember you talking about the campaign,” Llamas asks. “What happened to you personally, or what did you see personally, that you thought you wanted to tackle this issue?”

“I could say, I am the most bullied person in the world,” she replied with a coy smile.

“You think you’re the most bullied person in the world?” he further inquires.

“One of them. If you really see what people are saying about me,” she replied.

She went on to say how it was important to improve these bullying behaviors in order to be more compassionate with one another and how the experience motivated her to start her “Be Best” campaign against cyberbullying.

“We need to educate the children of social-emotional behaviour, so when they grow up, they know how to deal with those issues,” Trump said.

Viewers of the special took to social media to call out the First Lady’s hypocrisy in how she turns a blind eye to the situation, sharing how her husband, Donald, has actually been one to “bully” others since the start of his campaign in 2015 — and well before, the election.

While her comments on the program Friday night riled up a few online, it was a very different story last week when Trump’s choice of wardrobe while visiting Africa raised eyebrows and intense concern.

While in Kenya, the former model sported a white pith helmet — a symbol of colonialism and oppression in the region. For those unaware, history has shown how pith helmets were commonly worn by European military officials as they came to Africa to colonize the area.

But while some came to Trump’s defense, many on social media saw the helmet as a larger issue — one that serves alongside the growing U.S. sentiment that overshadows the value of racial equality, relations and compassion in America today. Several on social media alleged she and her husband are not only out of touch with modern Africa, but only know the region through various stereotypes.

