First Lady Melania Trump Faces Backlash for Thanksgiving Tweet

First Lady Melania Trump is being slammed for her Thanksgiving Day tweet after many people criticized her for missing the tragic irony in her holiday message.

“Wishing you all a very happy Thanksgiving! As we give thanks, let’s keep those who can’t be with their families in our thoughts today,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #Thanksgiving

Commenters were quick to point out that Trump’s husband, President Donald Trump, recently deployed 5,200 American troops to the southern U.S. border in response to a caravan of migrants and refugees of Central America in a move that widely has been considered a political stunt ahead of midterm elections.

Others pointed out that there are still an unknown number of immigrant children who have been separated from their families while crossing the border and kept in what as been described by eyewitnesses as “cages” at migrant detention centers.

Another added, “Like our loyal troops following orders to stand and wait for a threat that does not exist. As a former active military member I think your husband is the worst example of leadership that America could have ever served up. I wouldn’t follow him to a bar if he offered to pay!”

“Do your wishes include migrant children? Because they’re interned, stolen from their families,” another scolded, amid more than 6,000 responses on the social media platform.

As of Thursday evening, Trump had yet to respond to the criticism. Her husband, meanwhile, took to Twitter to send a Thanksgiving message of his own, writing, “This is the coldest weather in the history of the Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC, and one of the coldest Thanksgivings on record!”

