Trending

Melania Trump Draws Critics for Not Wearing Red Ribbon During Anti-Drug Speech for Red Ribbon Week

As an impeachment inquiry swirls around President Donald Trump’s White House, First Lady Melania […]

By

As an impeachment inquiry swirls around President Donald Trump’s White House, First Lady Melania Trump drew a much smaller controversy Monday as she failed to wear a red ribbon pin while speaking at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Red Ribbon Rally to promote Red Ribbon week, which asks people to wear a red ribbon in order to raise awareness about drug abuse.

Clad in a black sheath dress, Trump spoke at the event alongside Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris, who played DEA Special Agent Hank Schrader. While East Wing staff reportedly said Trump had not received a pin in advance of the event, it didn’t stop people from criticizing the oversight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During her speech, Trump said she hoped to promote being drug-free in schools across the country this week.

“I am so pleased to be here and for the opportunity to talk about the importance of being drug-free and helping to share the message of Red Ribbon week,” she said. “Today is an opportunity to be proactive in our efforts to eliminate drug use and addiction among our youth. For Red Ribbon week, students can sign a pledge that, if honored, will lead to a lasting positive impact on their lives and the lives of their friends and peers.”

She also called for companies to stop selling e-cigarettes to teenagers and young people amid ongoing concerns about the ramifications of vaping.

“We need to continue encouraging teenagers and young adults that have fallen into drug addiction to be brave enough to admit it, to talk about it, and to get help. This also includes addiction associated with e-cigarettes and vaping,” she said. “It is important to me that we all work to educate children and families about the dangers associated with this habit. Marketing this addictive product to children must stop.”

Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Tagged:

Related Posts