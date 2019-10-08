Melania Trump Draws Critics for Not Wearing Red Ribbon During Anti-Drug Speech for Red Ribbon Week

As an impeachment inquiry swirls around President Donald Trump’s White House, First Lady Melania Trump drew a much smaller controversy Monday as she failed to wear a red ribbon pin while speaking at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Red Ribbon Rally to promote Red Ribbon week, which asks people to wear a red ribbon in order to raise awareness about drug abuse.

A wonderful Red Ribbon rally at @DEAHQ this AM. Schools are getting ready for #RedRibbonWeek beginning on 10/23. We honor the many law enforcement agents who keep our communities safe & celebrate the students who pledged to live drug free lives today! #BeBest #DEARedRibbon pic.twitter.com/7eR6wWbprk — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 7, 2019

Clad in a black sheath dress, Trump spoke at the event alongside Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris, who played DEA Special Agent Hank Schrader. While East Wing staff reportedly said Trump had not received a pin in advance of the event, it didn’t stop people from criticizing the oversight.

MELANIA TRUMP failed to wear a red ribbon badge while giving a speech at the Red Ribbon Rally

During her speech, Trump said she hoped to promote being drug-free in schools across the country this week.

“I am so pleased to be here and for the opportunity to talk about the importance of being drug-free and helping to share the message of Red Ribbon week,” she said. “Today is an opportunity to be proactive in our efforts to eliminate drug use and addiction among our youth. For Red Ribbon week, students can sign a pledge that, if honored, will lead to a lasting positive impact on their lives and the lives of their friends and peers.”

She also called for companies to stop selling e-cigarettes to teenagers and young people amid ongoing concerns about the ramifications of vaping.

“We need to continue encouraging teenagers and young adults that have fallen into drug addiction to be brave enough to admit it, to talk about it, and to get help. This also includes addiction associated with e-cigarettes and vaping,” she said. “It is important to me that we all work to educate children and families about the dangers associated with this habit. Marketing this addictive product to children must stop.”

