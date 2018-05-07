Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Priced for a Princess

Meghan Markle is just days away from walking down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, and the price tag on her wedding dress is a sure sign that she is joining the Royal Family.

While more and more details emerge regarding the royal wedding, details regarding the soon-to-be royal’s wedding gown have remained elusive, that is until now. According to the Daily Mail, Markle’s wedding gown, a custom gown by British designer Ralph & Russo, is priced for a princess at $135,000.

It was previously reported that Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, will be the one to walk her down the aisle on the big day.

Markle’s mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, will also have an important role on the wedding day, the statement from Kensignton Palace adding that “On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle.”

As for the bridal party, the soon-to-be princess has decided against having friends as bridesmaids and instead, choosing children to play the role when the former actress and Prince Harry say “I do” on May 19.

“The bridesmaids and page boys are all children. Ms. Markle will not have a maid of honour. She has a very close group of friends and didn’t want to choose one over the other,” a spokesman for Markle and Harry told The Daily Mail Friday.

Both of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expected to be part of the wedding ceremony, Princess Charlotte reprising her role as royal bridesmaid after having taken on the role during Aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last year.

Their father, Prince William, will serve as best man, while Princes Diana’s family will also be in attendance.

“Prince Harry is also keen to involve his mother’s family in his wedding. All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading,” a statement from Kensington Palace said. “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day.”

Markle and Harry have chosen London-based florist Philippa Craddock as their florist, and Town & Country shares that Craddock will be using “branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, along with white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.”

The wedding cake will be non-traditional, with the couple having asked pastry chef Claire Ptak to create a “lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring.”