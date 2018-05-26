Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Allegedly Copied From Kate Middleton’s Designer

Designer Emilia Wickstead has implied that Meghan Markle’s wedding dress looked a bit too much like one of her own designs.

Markle’s dress, a Givenchy design Clare Waight Keller, closely resembles a dress designed by Wickstead, who has prepared looks for Kate Middleton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Her dress is identical to one of our dresses,” Wickstead told the Daily Mail. Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, ‘It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress.’”

Markle’s dress, which was custom-made for her wedding to Prince Harry, cost a staggering £200,000 ($266,000), which includes £78,000 for custom-made fabric and £4,000 for fittings. Wickstead’s selection costs only £7,000.

Furthermore, the Duchess of Sussex’s dress featured only six seams and took “hundreds of hours” of sewing from workers, who also had to wash their hands every 30 minutes to ensure no oils got on the dress. However, Wickstead thinks all that work and effort was faulty in the end.

“If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose,” Wickstead said.

Wickstead also was not a fan of Markle’s hairstyle for the ceremony, either.

“I was like, ‘Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it’s a royal wedding for God’s sake,’” she said.

Despite Wickstead’s claim, the Royal Family has claimed the dress was a unique collaboration between Markle and Keller. Kensington Palace released sketches of the dress shortly after the ceremony along with details of the design.

Sketches of The Duchess of Sussex’s #RoyalWedding dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller, have been released. The Duchess and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design, epitomising a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy. pic.twitter.com/A9ZFKVZmUz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2018

“The Duchess and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design, epitomising a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy,” the statement read.

Kensington Palace also touted the intricate details of the dress’ veil.

“Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of all 53 Commonwealth countries united in one spectacular floral composition,” the statement read.

Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of all 53 Commonwealth countries united in one spectacular floral composition. Find out more about the design, the fabric and the veil of the #RoyalWedding dress: https://t.co/flDwgm4LUp pic.twitter.com/0t7MWZ3BpF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2018

Neither Keller nor Markle have responded to Wickstead’s implication.