Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Sixth Months Since Wedding With Date Night Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary on Monday with a date night together.

The pair was spotted together at the Royal Variety Performance in London. Not only was it Markle’s first appearance at the annual event, it was six months to the day since she and Prince Harry said their vows in front of their families, the United Kingdom and the world.

A lot has changed in that six months, including the size of the newlyweds’ family. Markle cradled her baby bump throughout the event, looking immaculate in a black and white outfit. According to a report by PEOPLE, her clothes were designed by Safiyaa. She wore a halter top with a leaf pattern laid out in black sequins and a simple black skirt.

The Royal Variety Performance is a televised event in the U.K., which supports the Royal Variety Charity. The organization benefits hundreds of entertainers in the country who fall on hard times or need help due to old age.

This year’s event was as massive as ever. It was hosted by Greg Davies, and featured performances from London’s West End, including the cast of Tina, The Tina Turner Musical and Hamilton. There were also performances by Take That, Clean Bandit, George Ezra and Andrea and Matteo Bocelli.

Previous years have featured acts more recognizable to fans in the U.S., such as Lady Gaga and Elton John. The American musical Hamilton has become a smash hit in the U.K., however, and Markle and Prince Harry reportedly attended a gala performance of the show earlier this year. They were joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda himself, and the whole performance benefited Sentebale, oen of the prince’s longest-running charity causes.

Markle, 37, is living up her pregnancy now that it is out in the open. she accepted a gift from mother and daughter duo Jo Wiggins and Lucy Robertson at the show — a children’s book titled Peepo! by Janet and Allan Ahlberg. They also gave the duchess a teddy bear with a yellow ribbon, which Wiggins said was meant to be “gender neutral.”

“I said congratulations and she thanked us,” Wiggins said of her interaction with Markle. “She’s beautiful and has a lovely little bump.”

Markle looked perfectly at ease thoughout the event, chatting with other attendees and smiling arm-in-arm with Prince Harry. In the beginning of the show, Davies even addressed them directly, encouraging the audience to congratulate them on their “wonderful news.”

“As I believe they say in Royal circles, one is thrilled that two will become three!” he said.