Here’s the Truth About Those Rumors That Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Feuding

There are rumors swirling that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are feuding, and a source close to the royals is setting the record straight.

According to Cosmopolitan, the source says that there has been “tension” behind the scenes, due to Markle becoming “quite opinionated” and Harry getting “very dictatorial of late.”

The source says that this “hasn’t made things easy at times” for the other family members, but adds that Markle and Middleton have not had a personal falling out, even though Markle has been “an acquired taste” for Middleton.

“While there are some tensions behind the scenes, Kate is pretty unflappable and nothing has become bad enough to make Harry and Meghan want to move out,” the source added. “People are genuinely pleased to see them so happy.”

As the source alludes to, Prince Harry and Markle — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — are planning to move away from Kensington Palace and relocate to the Windsor Castle grounds.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” Kensington Palace confirmed in a press release.

“The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are very grateful that their official residence will be on the estate,” the statement added.

Kensington Palace confirm my story that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex #HarryandMeghan will move out of KP next year to Frogmore Cottage as their official residence. Their office will continue to be at Kensington Palace with the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/yzvcv7d75W — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) November 24, 2018

Following the reports that Prince Harry and Markle were moving away from the palace, rumors began to swirl that it was due to them clashing with the rest of the royal family.

“The initial plan was for Harry and Meghan to move out of their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and into one of the main apartments,” a source told The Sun at the time. “But there has been a bit of tension between the brothers. Now Harry and Meghan don’t want to live next to William and Kate and want to strike out on their own.”

The source reportedly went on to add that the new baby the couple is expecting was also a factor in their decision, however.