Meet Prince Harry’s Single Cousin Who Turned Heads at the Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not the only ones commanding attention at the Royal Wedding on Saturday. Harry’s cousin, Louis Spencer, also turned heads at Windsor Castle.

The 24-year-old Louis, the current Viscount Althorp, is the son of Charles, Earl Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana. Louis will inherit his father’s title.

Louis wore a full beard, making the similarities between him and his cousin more striking. He walked with his mother, Victoria Aitken, and sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Kitty Spencer.

Good looks run in the family, as his mother was a model before marrying Louis’ father in 1989. Kitty followed into the business, modeling for Dolce & Gabbana in February.

According to PEOPLE, Louis previously escorted his mother to the Tatler’s English Roses event in association with Michael Kors at the Saatchi Gallery last year. He also made an appearance on Nicki Minaj’s Instagram page in March 2015, when she jokingly wrote, “Check out our wedding photo. No, honestly it was such an honor to have you guys.”

Louis studied at Edinburgh University and is close friends with the Royal Family. According to the Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Louis’ 21st birthday.

Other members of Princess Diana’s family attended the wedding, including brother Charles and sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorguodale. Fellowes read from the eighth chapter of the Song of Solomon, reports the Daily Mail.

“Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm; for love is strong as death, passion fierce as the grave. Its flashes are flashes of fire, a raging flame. Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it,” the passage reads. “If one offered for love all the wealth of one’s house, it would be utterly scorned.”

There were also several other tributes to Princess Diana throughout the wedding. On her way to the wedding reception, Markle wore a aquamarine ring that once belonged to Harry’s mother. In fact, Diana herself wished her sons would share her jewellery with their wives.

“I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it,” she reportedly wrote. “I leave the exact division of the jewellery to your discretion.”

Elizabeth Emanuel, who designed Diana’s famous wedding dress with her then-husband David Emanuel, praised the dress Markle wore on Saturday.

“I thought she looked absolutely beautiful,” Emanuel told PEOPLE of the Clare Waight Keller-designed dress.

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images