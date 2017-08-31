McGregor vs. Mayweather: Watch Conor McGregor’s Fight Entrance

Connor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are duking it out right now, but if you missed McGregor’s entrance to the fight, you can see it here.

ONE TIME CONOR ONE TIME pic.twitter.com/rThsp6w8gE — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 27, 2017

McGregor doesn’t actually have any professional boxing experience, but he did train in boxing when he was younger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Currently, the 28-year-old holds the UFC Lightweight Championship, as well as a professional MMA record of 21-3, and his opponent, Mayweather, is unbeaten.

Many are weighing in on the fight, with several celebs having already called who they think will win.

TMZ caught up with Stallone and asked him who his bet is on. He said that thinks Conor McGregor has good odds against Floyd Mayweather, and then went on to joke, “Then again, I live my life in fantasy.”

Stallone is, as you can imagine, a huge boxing fan, but what you may not know is that he also is a minority owner in the UFC.

The 70-year-old actor added, “I always have the underdog.”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is choosing Mayweather over Mcgregor, but he has a professional-based opinion for why.

Tyson thinks that McGregor doesn’t stand a “chance” against Mayweather because boxing rules don’t allow for his mixed martial arts skills.

“McGregor is going to get killed boxing,” Tyson said in a podcast interview.

He added, “McGregor put his dumba– in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life, since he was a baby. McGregor can’t kick and grab and stuff so he won’t stand much of a chance.”