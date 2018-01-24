Wendy’s Has a Beef With McDonald’s on National Compliment Day

Wendy’s is serving up some fresh beef on Twitter by taking a shot at McDonald’s for National Compliment Day.

The fast food franchise posted a tweet on Jan. 24 that read, “Compliments are like opposite roasts. Since it’s [National Compliment Day], tweet us a tweet and we will compliment you so hard.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many took them up on their offer, but one follower encouraged them to “compliment” their competition, McDonald’s.

Wendy’s took no time in firing back with a decidedly sarcastic response. “They are absolutely amazing at freezing beef,” Wendy’s tweeted.

They are absolutely amazing at freezing beef. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 24, 2018

Many people on Twitter found this to be the internet’s peak moment for the day, with one user responding, “It’s about frozen meat and yet it’s still a burn.”

“McDonald’s is like ‘what can I do to stop Wendy’s taking shot at us,’ ” tweeted another Twitter follower.

Moments later, another user commented to Wendy’s saying, “Hi you’re better than McDonald’s,” to which the Ohio-based burger company tweeted back, “We think you’re better than them too!”

Thanks Joe! We think you’re better than them too! — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 24, 2018

While it’s true McDonald’s is known for using frozen beef patties, a recent report indicated that they are exploring the “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” option that Wendy’s is famous for.

It’s been reported that the Golden Arches franchise is testing out “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” in several restaurant’s around Tulsa, Oklahoma. No word on when, or if, they’ll branch out in to other regional markets.

This may sound like a new experiment, but McDonald’s tried this once before, back in 1996. They launched the Arch Deluxe burger, which featured never-frozen beef, but quickly discovered that, while it wasn’t a total failure, it wasn’t a complete success either.

McDonald’s may be trying to become a more all-encompassing-competitor with chain’s like Wendy’s, who have had a “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” business model for awhile, since their current model is already a contender against similar models like Burger King’s.

In the meantime, fast-food fans can take advantage of McDonald’s brand new dollar menu, which is available everywhere now.

The new dollar menu features three tiers of economical pricing options, with items available for $1, $2, and $3, as reported by Time.

In the $1 tier, customers can grab a Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink.

The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble and any small McCafe beverage.

Finally, the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.