McDonald’s Serving McValentine Meal in UK: Discounted Three-Course Fare for Two

McDonald’s U.K. is offering a Valentine’s Day three-course dining experience for customers who are truly “lovin’ it.”

For £20 per couple, a Newcastle branch in England will allow customers to take part in what they call “the most romantic dining experience in history.”

Starters for McValentine meal include the popular Cheddar Bites, along with four nuggets and carrot sticks with Philadelphia.

For the main course, diners can choose between a Big Mac, the Signature Collection Burger, Chicken Legend, Fillet-O-Fish, Veggie Burger, 20 chicken nuggets to share, or any other burger on the McDonald’s menu at the time. All main meals will also come with fries and drink.

To finish off the romantic meal, McDonald’s special dessert course ends with a McFlurry, fruit bag, apple pie or a muffin.

Unfortunately, the romantic opportunity is currently only available at the Newcastle branch in England, but here’s to hoping more of the chain’s store jump on to the romantic, discounted menu.

The company wrote on their Newcastle & Metrocentre Facebook page: “Book a table for you and your loved one this McValentine’s Day right here on Northumberland Street, we are going all out providing the most romantic dining experience in history.”

While McDonald’s locations in the U.S. have not revealed plans to host a Valentine’s dinner for couples, there are other options for a romantic, yet swift dinner with your lover.

White Castle is accepting reservations for its 27th annual Valentine’s Day dinner scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at most locations. For the first time, this year’s reservations can be made online through OpenTable’s website or app.

Other restaurants, including Qdoba, Papa Johns, Krystal and more will likely bring back their typical promotions and discounts to celebrate the special, love-filled day with some delicious eats.