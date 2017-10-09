McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce Again

McDonald’s is bringing back Szechuan sauce.

In a tweet, the fast-food company confirmed the exciting news on Sunday. “Yesterday, we were truly humbled by the amazing curiosity, passion and energy this community showed to welcome back Szechuan Sauce – even if just for one day,” the post read.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

After seeing costumes, memes and cross-state travel for the sauce, McDonald’s realized the limited time was just not enough for its customers. After doing some research over the last 24 hours, McDonald’s announced, “Szechuan Sauce is coming back once again this winter.”

“And instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bring more-a lot more-so that any fans who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s.”

“We want to make this right. You’re some of the best fans in this, or any, dimension…and we plan to deliver on that promise as so as possible.”

The message revealed that details will be coming soon. The enthusiastic respond to the limited supply return of the sauce on Saturday was due to the immense reception from Rick and Morty’s Season 3 premiere.