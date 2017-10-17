McDonald’s New Optical Illusion Has the Message All Your Friends Need

McDonald’s is trying something a bit different with their latest advertising strategy, although it appears the fast food chain may be hurting its customers’ eyes rather than enticing their stomachs.

McDonald’s UK used Facebook to share a photo of an optical illusion that features a series of black-and-white lines running down the image.

“Tag a mate who should read between the lines…,” the caption reads.

Unfortunately for McDonald’s, some customers seem to be missing the message as the photo isn’t the best for anyone’s eyes to stare at for too long.

“That’s just messed up my eyes, thanksmcdonalds,” one person wrote in the comments. Another made a sly reference to McDonald’s recent Szechuan sauce debacle.

“My eyes are now broke, I’ll accept Szechuan sauce as a good will gesture and I won’t take any further actions,” they wrote.

In between the lines, if you can stand the pain, a message reads simply: “Bring McNuggets.”

There were plenty of users who got the message, tagging their friends to bring them McNuggets.

“Subliminal advertising at its best,” cracked one user, while another simply wrote, “Think McDonald’s should owe us free nuggets for doing this to our eyes.”

