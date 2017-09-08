McDonald’s Upped Its Coffee Game With This New Menu Item

McDonald’s is stepping up its coffee game, with the fast food giant announcing Wednesday that it had added a new set of espresso-based drinks to its menu, Business Insider shares.

The restaurant updated its Facebook cover photo to feature a picture of its new offerings, which include a caramel macchiato, vanilla cappuccino and americano to join the rest of the chain’s McCafé line.

The McCafé items are also getting a new look, with a streamlined design and colors that will change with the seasons in an effort to expand the chain’s coffee business and compete with the major players in the market.

The new drinks pose a possible threat to Starbucks, as McDonald’s current price of $2 per small drink comes out to less than the beverage’s counterparts at Starbucks, as the coffee chain currently sells a tall caramel macchiato for $3.95, a tall cappuccino for $2.95 and a caffé americano for $2.25.

McDonald’s also announced that it will be releasing a new bottled McCafé Frappé line in grocery stores, offering the ready-to-drink options in three flavors: caramel, vanilla, and mocha.

