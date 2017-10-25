Man Went to Extreme Lengths to Win McDonald’s Monopoly

McDonald’s Monopoly is back in Canada and one customer challenged the fast-food chain’s claim that there is a 1 in 5 chance of winning every time you play.

A Canadian vlogger, who goes by the screen name Furious Pete, shared a video documenting an experiment in which he bought 100 large fries at once. For good measure, he also ordered a large Diet Coke. According to his receipt, the vlogger spent $340.68 at McDonald’s in the outing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: McDonald’s Announces Replacement for Dollar Menu

Given that each large fry and medium or large drink comes with two game stamps, Furious Pete had 202 chances to win.

Furious Pete was expecting to win at least 40 prizes, under the assumption that the odds were based on the number of stamps. However, things didn’t exactly go as he had hoped.

After he and his wife went through all the monopoly pieces, they discovered a grand total of 23 prizes. Most of the prizes were for food items, meaning they won “a lot of cheeseburgers,” Pete said.

In the video, Pete explains that his experiment concludes that the odds are most like 1 in 9 chances of winning. Despite his conclusion, the Official Rules of the game state that the chances of winning are actually based on the number of game pieces (1 piece = 2 stamps).

More: McDonald’s Franchisees Reveal Chain’s Secrets

Therefore, if the odds are based on the game pieces instead of the number of stamps, the McDonald’s claim that there is a 1 in 5 chance of winning is actually accurate.

While the odds of winning aren’t too low, it appears that only the food prizes have the 1 in 5 chances of being won. As the prize values go up, the odds go down. For example, the chance of winning $10,000 in cash is 1 in 13 million.