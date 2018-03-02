Watch: Man Kicked out of McDonald’s After Buying Homeless Man Food

In a video that has now gone viral, a man is seen being kicked out of a McDonald’s for buying a homeless man food.

The video was shot and posted to Facebook by a man named Yossi Gallo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gallo is seen telling a female police officer and the manager of the restaurant that a homeless man they are accusing of begging for money on the premises was actually on the other side of the street and that he offered to buy the man food and brought him over.

Gallo accuses the store manager and his staff of calling the police on the homeless man with no substantial merit, and they in turn ask him to lower his voice. The officer also tells Gallo that others besides the store have complained as well.

Eventually, Gallo is also asked to leave the store but demands to be refunded for his food if they throw him out. The manager refuses his request and the police officer says, “I’m not here to argue with you. I am the law. OK? You need to get your stuff and leave. That is all.”

Gallo then demands a receipt for his meal and loudly proclaims for the camera, “McDonald’s in Myrtle Beach. I’m getting kicked out for giving a homeless guy food.”

As he leaves, the homeless man is also walking away but Gallo stops him and tells him that he wants to take him somewhere else for food.

Before the clip ends, Gallo points the camera back at the police officer and says, “You know what you’re doing is wrong.You know that already. Deep inside you, you know that.”

McDonald’s has been in the headlines quite a lot lately, with one report revealing that they’re closing 20 percent of their stores in India.

The United States-founded conglomerate has been having trouble in India due to issues with its business partner there, Connaught Plaza Restaurants, or CPRL, sources said.

CPRL claims that one of their most important food suppliers, Radhakrishna Foodland, has not been holding up its end of the deal, failing to provide supplies in a timely manner and sometimes not all.

“Almost all the outlets in east India have been shut because of the move by (the) logistics partner. Others (in north India) are also under pressure due to a supply crunch,” CPRL’s managing director, Vikram Bakshi, told reporters.

Bakshi claims Radhakrishna Foodland, “allegedly in collusion with McDonald’s Corporation and their wholly-owned subsidiary McDonald’s India Pvt Ltd…has decided to hold back stock paid for approximately Rs10 crore by us.”

However, the plot continues to thicken as Radhakrishna Foodland defends themselves by accusing CPRL of not paying them the money they are owed for the supplies ands services they provide, as reported by Quartz.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s commented on the situation and brushed off claims that they were involved in the squabble between CPRL and Radhakrishna Foodland.

“This is between CPRL and their vendors, not MIPL. The allegation of us being involved in the decision comes from someone with whom we have had ongoing legal disputes. MIPL did not instruct any of CPRL’s vendors to stop delivery to CPRL. We were only informed of their decisions afterwards,” the company stated.

Per reports, McDonald’s is searching for a new business partner in the area to help run its northern and eastern India chains.