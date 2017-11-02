The One Item From McDonald’s You Should Never Order, According to Ex-Employees

Reddit users who claim to be past and present employees of McDonald’s took to the popular forum to reveal what menu item customers should never order from the fast food chain.

In a thread curated by restaurant workers who revealed what customers should avoid ordering at a slew of restaurants, users who claimed to work for the beloved chain shared that the Filet-O-Fish was one to avoid.

A former employee who worked at McDonald’s three years ago claimed, “I can promise you that filet of fish is not fresh by any stretch of the imagination.”

“At McDonald’s just say you want a fish filet cooked to order,” another chimed in, further explaining that you would have to wait five minutes longer for your order, but it will be “worth it” compared to the filet heated in the cabinet for hours.

Of course, with truth bombs came criticism with one loyal customer defending the chain by saying the fish burger was his favorite.

“If you’re going to serve me a square piece of fish that tastes the exact same whether I order it in Denver or the south of France, I am under no assumption that it is by any means fresh,” he said. “And I am completely okay with that, it’s my go-to comfort food.”

Last month, McDonald’s rolled out the successor to its Dollar Menu, with some minor changes. The new and improved menu, which is set to debut in early-2018, will feature items costing $1, $2, and $3.

The world’s largest restaurant chain discontinued its Dollar Menu, which allowed costumers to get a McDouble cheeseburger and other items for $1, back in 2014 despite it being massively popular. It was less popular among franchise owners, who said it stretched profit margins too thin.