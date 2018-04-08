McDonald’s Fans Begging for Hi-C to Be Put Back on Menu

Certain McDonald’s items have a bit of a cult following, to say the least, with fans often imploring the fast-food chain to bring back or keep certain items on its menu.

The latest item to be requested by fans is the drink Hi-C Orange, which McDonald’s announced it was dropping from its menu in August 2017. The company announced in April that it would replace Hi-C Orange with a new soda, Sprite TropicBerry.

It seems that fans haven’t forgotten about the orange drink, with many taking to social media to express their wish that the product return to the McDonald’s menu.

petition to bring the orange hi-c back to mcdonalds!!!! — morgannnn🌻 (@morganlenderink) February 24, 2018

Yo, @McDonalds.. bring back that Hi-C orange now. — Connor Forbrook (@ConnorFbrook_14) February 26, 2018

McDonald’s whyyyy did u have to get kill off Hi-C orange 😩 #neverforget #rip — Reed (@notreedquinn) February 28, 2018

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!” Bring back Hi-C Orange, @McDonalds !!!!! — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) February 28, 2018

Hey yo.. @McDonalds bring back the Hi-C orange — Tim Keegan (@bigtimm916) February 28, 2018

The demands appeared to be prompted by the limited return of Szechuan sauce, which itself was prompted by demand from Rick and Morty fans. This seems to prove that McDonald’s hears its customers’ requests, though there’s no telling whether it will listen to this one.

The Szechuan Sauce was fun but highly overrated. HI-C Orange would have been better to bring back. What do you say @McDonalds, bring back Hi-C!?! — Brando (@aBostonGuy) February 27, 2018

I haven’t yet 😭😭😭 please @McDonalds bring it back 😭😭😭😭😭 you are bringing that weird sauce! Just throw in the Orange Hi-C! — Alyssa Muysken (@alyssa_muysken) February 25, 2018

MAN FUCK SZECHUAN SAUCE BRING BACK HI-C ORANGE LAVA BURST — vicky 🥑 (@mattinglyv_) February 28, 2018

We don’t want new sauce, we want Hi-C orange @McDonalds — jorge villanueva (@JVllanueva_11) February 28, 2018

In addition to Hi-C, some fans requested that items like root beer and the chain’s Fried Apple Pies return the menu as well, airing their grievances on the company’s Facebook page.

It seems customers aren’t the only ones missing Hi-C, with the cover photo of the Facebook page “McDonald’s Worker Memes” featuring a shot that reads, “In Memory of HI-C ORANGE LAVABURST.”

Photo Credit: 8th.creator / Shutterstock.com