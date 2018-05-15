McDonald’s Faces Backlash From Allergy Sufferers Over Major Menu Change

McDonald’s in the U.K. faced backlash from customers after the franchise announced its buns and English Muffins may temporarily contain peanuts and nuts.

Customers accused the chain of no longer caring for those with food allergies.

According to the The Sun, customers posted images of signs at some McDonald’s that read, “Important Notice Allergen Changes: Please be aware that our Buns and English Breakfast Mufins may contain Nuts and Peanuts until further notice.”

“Very disappointed to learn today that your burgers no longer cater for people with nut allergies due to the buns now carrying the nut warning. Yet another food chain who are failing to support those with allergies,” one Twitter user wrote.

“NO NUTS!!!!! We can’t eat at McDonalds anymore because of the addition of NUTS to the menu. Very disappointing for a family friendly restaurant,” another wrote.

“MACCIES BREAKFASTS MAY CONTAIN NUTS TIL FURTHER NOTICE WHAT ??? am offended with my fellow nut allergy suffers,” another user chimed in.

“We have been made aware that traces of nuts and peanut may have entered our supply chain and come into contact with the Buns and English Breakfast Muffins served in some of our restaurants,” a McDonald’s spokesman told the Mirror. “We have already introduced clear signposting in the restaurants affected at the front counter, on self-order screens, at drive-thru and on the click & collect and UBEREATS McDelivery apps. Anyone with any concerns should speak to the restaurant team or contact customer services. We have also notified Anaphylaxis Campaign who has alerted its members.”

The spokesman continued, “The health and safety of our customers is our absolute priority, and this is a temporary issue which we are working to rectify as quickly as possible.”

The Anaphylaxis Campaign, a U.K. foundation supporting those with severe allergies, said it was made aware of the sudden change and was assured this is a “temporary issue and it will be communicated by alert from us when resolved.”

Last year, a similar situation arose at McDonald’s in Canada, where customers were warned that all products sold at McDonald’s there came into contact with nuts after non-packaged peanuts or tree nuts were added to a new McFlurry item. The outrage caused #NotLovinIt to trend on Twitter in Canada.

“Allergy notice. Dear Guests, we now offer products containing NUTS that are not individually packaged,” McDonald’s Canada said in a statement at the time. “Products at this location may contain or come into contact with PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, or OTHER ALLERGENS. If you have questions or concerns, please ask to speak to a Manager.”

According to the McDonald’s USA ingredients listing for popular menu items in the U.S., there are nuts in some items, but there are no warnings about buns containing nuts or peanuts.