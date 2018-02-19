McDonald’s Customer ‘Devastated’ After Given Mozzarella Sticks Without Cheese

After visiting a McDonald’s in England, a 24-year-old woman was severely disappointed after realizing the cheese in her mozzarella sticks was missing.

“I was devastated,” disapppointed customer Catherine Murphy said in an interview with Echo. “I was really looking forward to them because they’re my favourites and it was just hollow bread.”

It turns out the missing mozzarella has been a problem for McDonald’s customers in the past, as several unhappy patrons have posted photos of hollowed out sticks.

@McDonalds What is this?!? My mozzarella stick had no cheese! How is that even possible?? 😭😭😭 #whereisthecheese pic.twitter.com/kA85MqHUgQ — Francesca Heavens (@pretty______odd) January 20, 2016

Craving mozzarella sticks. Excited that @McDonalds has them! Just to get home to have hollow breading 🙁 #sad pic.twitter.com/ngnLG7Kx8K — Amber (@Heyamber021) January 26, 2016

When you get mozzarella sticks but there is no cheese in them… 😞 @McDonalds #lunchruined pic.twitter.com/5BVYq1hQDj — Courtney Wright (@courtneywri97) January 20, 2016

Mozzarella sticks were on McDonald’s Dollar Menu from December 2015 to March 2016, and since then have been a regular item.

According to McDonald’s website, the sticks are supposed to be “made with 100% real and melty mozzarella cheese breaded with a golden crust based in wheat flour that includes onion, garlic and a pinch of salt.” It looks like somebody at that restaurant forgot the first part of those instructions.

McDonald’s found itself caught in a storm of social media outrage earlier this week when it was announced that it would be removing cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its Happy Meal menu.

“As a nutritionist and a mom, this is a pivotal moment as we unveil new, ambitious goals in collaboration with Healthier Generation that we hope will positively impact families around the world,” said Julia Braun, MPH, Registered Dietitian and Head of Global Nutrition at McDonald’s in the company’s press release.

“Our efforts have led to big changes and real progress and as part of our continued food journey, we’re committed to making it easier for families to choose balanced options that will make measurable differences.”